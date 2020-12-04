Appeal for good governance
To the editor:
This is to express disappointment in the approach the state Legislature has taken in embedding The ROE Act in the form of “health care” amendments to the state budget bills at a time of extreme crisis to expand access to abortion. That it would do so in the midst of so much post-election turmoil is poorly timed.
A pro-life Democrat, I voted for Sen. Adam Hinds and Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier on Nov. 3. Sick of dirty-trick, Mitch McConnell-type tactics that are the way of politics these days, I hoped Democrats might offer an alternative to the poor governance we’ve been seeing lately. Sadly, my own party is guilty of the same shady activity I thought I was voting against.
Appending The ROE Act (Amendment 180) to the Senate FY21 budget, with similar amendment by the House, strikes me as a betrayal — more of the same politics of arrogance, except this time carried out by state Democrats. The ends do not justify the means. I think I speak for many in saying we want something different from our elected officials. Hijacking the state budget process in a pandemic to stuff the controversial ROE Act down the throats of voters opposed to it is poor governance.
I recognize we live in a pluralistic society, and people have values different from my own. I understand also our society is becoming more hostile toward the Bible and the Gospels. I choose personally to resist that trend, but if there is due process and the majority rules, so be it. In this case there wasn’t due process. The provisions of the ROE Act were sneaked into the state budget bills when people are in dire need due to the COVID crisis, which wasn’t right. Forcing a controversial law onto bills that should have proceeded singularly and unabated to assist people in need is bad policy and bad governance.
While these bills were in process, I reached out to the offices of both officials to express my view but received no response. After the fact Sen. Hinds sent out a canned statement, but without commenting on the back-handed means by which the Senate amendment was proposed and adopted.
My message is to elected officials is: Respect your constituents, end political machinations and lead the right way without adding divisive policy to the process. Political shenanigans must stop. Restore good governance.
Stephen P. Garrity, Pittsfield