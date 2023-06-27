Letter: Applause for Barrington Stage Company's 'Cabaret'

To the editor: I have seen the production of "Cabaret" many times including on Broadway.
I have always loved the show and I adored the movie.
The production by Barrington Stage was so fabulous and true to the theme I was thrilled. ("Barrington Stage Company's new artistic director Alan Paul makes his directorial debut with 'Cabaret'," Eagle, June 14.)
I never thought an actor could come close to Joel Grey as the Emcee. The portrayal by Nick Alexander changed that. He was outstanding. The entire cast deserved the standing ovation they received.
Thank you Barrington Stage for a wonderful afternoon at the theater.
Timothea Nearyfrench, Stockbridge