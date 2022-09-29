To the editor: Julianne Boyd is retiring as Barrington Stage Company’s artistic director on what must be a career high.
“A Little Night Music,” which she directed with finesse, was a resounding success, among the best productions I’ve seen of Stephen Sondheim and one of the most gloriously voiced and crisply performed musicals the Berkshires has seen.
Now she has produced a compelling new play which lingers in the mind and spirit long after experiencing it. I urge patrons to see BSC’s latest, “All of Me,” a play which offers a look into a minority that is notoriously overlooked in the present zeitgeist: the disabled. In this case, they are a couple, Lucy and Alfonso, confined to wheelchairs and deprived of speech save through digitized voices generated by typing into their iPads. It’s fascinating, funny and, finally, deeply touching.
Unlike too many “message plays” that try to package complaints as good medicine for their audience, this is a play that doesn’t preach, wear its heart on its sleeve or ask for sympathy. It simply presents its protagonists as humans who, like all of us, grapple with their flaws and unique challenges to find connection and meaning. It’s also a family drama that skillfully portrays the forces of dependence and independence with that of interdependence. Along the way, it trenchantly examines the less visible disabilities of mind and personality that can be as, if not more, limiting than those of the body.
That this highly original drama is also a character-driven comedy both propels its pace and ensures it never becomes dully sanctimonious. Much of this is due to Madison Ferris who physicalizes the witty and frequently sarcastic dialogue Laura Winters has written for Lucy, who transcends her chair-bound existence. Even the robotic voice that represents Lucy’s words becomes an ally in delivering some truly deadpan humor, including one of the funniest bits I’ve ever heard.
Together with Danny J. Gomez (Alfonso) and a quartet of others, Ferris fully engages us on an unexpected and highly rewarding journey. Brava to Ashley Brooke Monroe’s direction for helping them navigate their way through this world premiere in what has become, under Julianne Boyd’s leadership, the Berkshires’ premier theater company.
Ralph Hammann, Williamstown