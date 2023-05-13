Letter: Applause for Eagles Band performance

To the editor: On Sunday, my husband and I attended a concert by the Eagles Band at the First United Methodist Church in Pittsfield.
Once again, along with many others, we enjoyed the sound of local musicians who obviously enjoy being part of a community band.
For a couple of hours, we were able to relax, forget about politics and gun violence, and lose ourselves in the warmth of joyfully played music conducted by guest conductor Dr. Karen LaVoie, then Principal Conductor Carl Jenkins, and lastly, by Associate Conductor Dr. James Stakenas.
How privileged we were to sit in a local venue surrounded by a happy audience and enjoy a couple of marches, several familiar pieces and a couple of pieces new to us.
We look forward to the next Eagles Band concert as well as the local choral presentations by several choruses in the area. We are blessed here in the Berkshires.
Laurel Caluori, Lee