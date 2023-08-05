Letter: Applause for efforts to save the Triplex Cinema

To the editor: The Triplex enthusiasts deserve much praise for their dedication in saving our precious movie theater. ("The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington is officially owned by the community-formed nonprofit, saving the theater," Eagle, July 24.)
Nicki Wilson and her associates have raised more than $500,000 in a very short time, and the future looks bright for this very positive town asset.
Recently, I attended some live theater in the area and was a bit surprised at the prices of tickets. I have no doubt these costs are justified. Staff and actors need to be paid fairly; buildings require upkeep; rent must be paid; if music is involved, that is an additional expense. Energy costs, air conditioning and lighting also add up. So, the cost of live theater is thoroughly understandable and is in fact a bargain compared to big city theater. But the price of admission is out of reach for many people, residents and out-of-towners alike.
Movie theaters can provide a means for moderately priced fun for everyone. The Triplex has traditionally kept admission prices low. I never paid more than $6 or $7 for a ticket. The need for affordable housing remains a constant even with new complexes being built in most of our towns. I suggest the need for affordable entertainment is also a constant, although maybe not as basic as housing.
So, let’s get behind this new community-owned Triplex and give it the financial boost to enable a return to good old low priced fun. We will all benefit. I love the movies. Do you?
Nancy DuVall, Lee