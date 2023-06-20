Letter: Applause for 'Happiest Man on Earth'

To the editor: I attended the June 15 matinee performance of "The Happiest Man on Earth" at St. Germain Stage. ("At 101, Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku declared himself 'The Happiest Man on Earth.' Playwright Mark St. Germain brings Jaku's memoir, life lessons to the stage," Eagle, May 22.)
By far one of the best one person performances I have ever seen. Kenneth Tigar.
Thank you. I don’t believe there was a dry eye in the house. And I so hope the lady in front row is feeling better.
Alice White, Pittsfield