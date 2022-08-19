To the editor: I so enjoyed reading Irene Willis’ most recent poetry book “Allow Me.”
I felt like I was moving through time with her from childhood through adult years. Many of my own childhood memories sprang forth. I can certainly empathize with her sense of time moving faster and faster through the years.
Her humor has you chuckling and her raw, honest emotions touch your heart and sensibilities. Her defiance of Nana’s strict rules as well as her rejection of her father’s dismissal of women writers had me rooting. “You go, girl!”
I found myself turning to the dictionary more than once to discover new words — bumbershoot, aubade, memento mori. Irene has given me a newly discovered love of poetry and its elegant way of expressing one’s feelings and memories through the clever use of language and imagery.
Kathleen Cleary, Lenox