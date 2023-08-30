Letter: Applause for Jeremy Yudkin's columns

To the editor: I am writing to express my enjoyment and appreciation of Professor Jeremy Yudkin's Tanglewood columns this season.
Professor Yudkin has provided history, context, relevance and his unique insights into the works that have been performed. I find myself looking back on his columns to find such gems as Richard Strauss's deathbed insights on the performance of his own work, "Death and Transfiguration: A Tone Poem." ("JEREMY YUDKIN: Anne-Sophie Mutter, Seong-Jin Cho and Yo-Yo Ma set to take the Tanglewood stage," Eagle, Aug. 9.) Professor Yudkin quoted Strauss who noted that "It's funny. This is just as I composed it."
Our engaging and articulate Boston University professor Yudkin has once again shared his vast musical knowledge with our Berkshire community in a most accessible way, and I for one am much the better for it.
Judy Isserlis, Lenox