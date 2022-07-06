To the editor: Given all the challenges in our world today, I never see movies or plays that are depressing.
Luckily, I didn’t know how “Leave Your Fears Here,” the play currently in production by the Great Barrington Public Theatre at Simon’s Rock, has been described — a family dealing with a child’s cancer — but that is so misleading.
The play is so uplifting and inspirational and, yes, funny, and I rarely find much that fits that description today — other than the amazing people I meet and know. “Leave Your Fears Here” is tied for the best play I have ever seen, and when I was a theater reviewer for WAMC I saw a lot of plays. The play unfortunately only runs until July 10, so if you see nothing else this year, see this.
Karen Shreefter, Monterey