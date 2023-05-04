Letter: Applause for 'Little Shop of Horrors' at Pittsfield High School

To the editor: We had the good fortune to see yet another wonderful show at Pittsfield High School on Saturday night.
Students in the theater group put on "Little Shop of Horrors" and did a fine job, including singing, dancing and feeding their amazing plant ("Pittsfield: Proteus performing 'Shop of Horrors,'" Eagle, April 21). It was quite something to see how their plant grew from scene to scene.)
Accompanying the actors from the "orchestra pit" were some of the best high school musicians you will hear anywhere, led by faculty leader Ashley Paradise. We were blown away by the difficult and virtually continuous music, especially as played by Joe Weiner on keyboard.
Don't miss the opportunity to be enchanted and amused by this fun and funny show.
Stu and Ellen Masters, Pittsfield