Letter: Applause for Mount Greylock production of 'Oliver'

To the editor: Even a brief lift out of our sometimes dispiriting real world is a gift.
Mount Greylock Regional School gave us that with their production of "Oliver." From the first glimpse of the set to the excellent acting, singing (both solo and ensemble), dancing, costumes and lighting, we were treated to a display of talent, hard work and sheer joy that inspires confidence in this generation.
Under the superb direction of Jeffrey Welch, Jacqueline Vinette and Sam Tucker-Smith, the students proved themselves capable of producing something absolutely beautiful. What could be better than that?
Judy Reichert, Williamstown