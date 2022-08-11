To the editor: August 9th's concert at the Williamstown Theatre Festival was titled “Jimmy Naughton and Friends.”
It could as easily have been called “Jimmy Naughton and Family” for two reasons. First, the WTF icon was joined by his daughter Keira, son Greg, and daughter-in-law and Broadway luminary Kelli O’Hara. Second, the event was a celebration of a family that extends well beyond the Naughtons to include all who helped build and make the WTF their home for many years: those onstage, backstage and in the audience — some who’ve been with it since childhood.
When Naughton paid tribute to the WTF’s founders and its great impresario, Nikos Psacharopoulos, he very importantly acknowledged the enormous debt that the present owes to the past. It’s a tribute that has been missing in recent years, but one that was also paid by interim artistic director Jenny Gersten in her gracious preshow speech and in her very act of bringing Naughton back to the main stage.
We were reminded of what heights can be achieved when a theater functions as a family devoted to a vision of producing the best work to the best of their ability. A vision driven more by timeless values and the joy of creating than by sending a show to Broadway.
That Naughton and his prodigiously talented family gave Sunday’s full house a hugely enjoyable time would have been enough. But they gave us something else, something unexpected — and I’m not referring to the thrill of hearing O’Hara’s moving delivery of a very wise song, “Make Someone Happy,” from a forgotten musical, “Do Re Mi.”
That “something else” was Jimmy Naughton’s mere being. He arrived here in 1972 and was electric and charismatic through the much of the WTF’s “Camelot” years. Forty years on, Naughton is silver-haired at age 76, but he is still svelte, debonair and possessed of the same dynamic, preternatural energy. Invigorated by his material, even thriving on its challenges, he defies the erasure of time.
With respects to Thornton Wilder, Naughton gave reassurance, however ephemeral, “that something is eternal.” It’s something that the best writers or artists try to discern. The enduring spirit of the WTF was alive in him. And like an anthem, he roused it in an audience worried about an uncertain, unmoored future.
I’d like to be around when he’s old enough to play “Our Town’s” stage manager.
Ralph Hammann, Williamstown