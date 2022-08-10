To the editor: If you once loved Joni Mitchell, Pete Seeger, doo-wop, "Mr. Tamborine Man" or believed in Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Dream for America," and feel just a little weary today, head straight over to Stockbridge to The Unicorn Theatre and you will be uplifted and hopeful once again by "Songs for a New World." ("At BTG, Jason Robert Brown's 'Songs for a New World' is a song cycle with no continuing narrative or characters," Eagle, July 28.)
A shout-out to everyone who played a part in this production. Bravo. Brava. God speed and deep-hearted gratitude.
Grace Breckenridge, Williamstown