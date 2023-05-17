Letter: Applause for Taconic students' production of 'Mamma Mia'

To the editor: I want to thank the students of Taconic High School for their amazing performances of "Mamma Mia!" this past weekend.
Their theater teacher, Caitlin Martin, who has only been on the job for five months, and their chorus teacher, Franco Spoto, are to be commended for shaping such a wonderful production. The work done by the carpentry students in crafting the stage set and the new wiring installed by the electrical students added to the great success of "Mamma Mia!"
More than once, I heard people say that this was the best high school musical they had ever seen, and many compared it favorably to professional productions. Social media and word of mouth around town were abuzz with talk about the musical.
Congratulations, Taconic, for such a great contribution to our community. Keep it up.
Jeff Bradway, Pittsfield