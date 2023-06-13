Letter: Applause for 'The Happiest Man on Earth' and Mark St. Germain

To the editor: My family and I attended "The Happiest Man on Earth" on June 8 and stayed for the discussion afterward with playwright Mark St. Germain. ("At 101, Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku declared himself 'The Happiest Man on Earth.' Playwright Mark St. Germain brings Jaku's memoir, life lessons to the stage," Eagle, May 22.)
Everyone involved in the production of this play should be very proud of what they have created. Kenneth Tigar embodied Eddie Jaku, a man who experienced the very worst in human nature, who survived a living hell, and yet was ultimately able to find beauty in life. St. Germain and Tigar have made Eddie's experiences heartbreakingly real and personal.
My mother, who was not Jewish, lived through the occupation of Belgium during World War II as a teenager, and her stories of that time were sobering enough. I well remember her telling me of Jewish friends who just vanished from the neighborhood and not knowing what had happened to them. When I studied the Holocaust in social studies class back in the 1970s at Monument Mountain, she would ask me why the Jews were hated so much — because she had heard bigoted comments about them all the time. You see, antisemitism was a fact of life not only in Germany but all through Europe.
Mark St. Germain's play reminds us of that horrific time. The story is true, no matter who would like to deny it. And it is a timely warning that the marginalization of minorities and their scapegoating by would-be tyrants, whatever their nationality or political stripes, is a threat to the free and open society that we hold dear.
Jeff Bradway, Pittsfield