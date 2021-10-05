To the editor: Last week, I took my class on a field trip to pick apples in Lanesborough.
The students were taught the correct way to pick them by grabbing and twisting the apple so you don't damage the spur branches. We also bought the packages of caramel and candy mixes that the orchard sells. It was a beautiful day and a great experience that some had never known. Everyone had fun and learned the art of apple-picking.
Back in class, we made the candy apples and ate pizza. The next day, we made the caramel apples as well. Both were delicious, but the caramel apples were the favorite among the students. Which kind do you prefer? There is still time to pick and enjoy the locally grown apples for which the Berkshires are famous.
Timothy Herene, Hinsdale