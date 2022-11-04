To the editor: Thank you to Kirsten and Hilary, two wonderful young women whom I often see when I am walking my dog in Stockbridge and they are running.
Recently, they stopped me on Eden Hill in the rain, introduced themselves and gave me, literally off one of their backs, a reflecting harness to wear in the dark. They were worried about me. I do have a headlight, but it doesn’t really do all that much. I can’t begin to express how that act of kindness made my day. In our current climate, when an 82-year-old man is attacked in his own home and politicians are making jokes about it and their followers are laughing, this special moment renewed my faith in Americans.
Again, thank you Kirsten and Hilary for giving me oh so much more than a harness for walking in the dark.
Jamie Keller, Stockbridge