Appreciation for BMC IV therapy team
To the editor: As another Valentine’s Day nears, when we show appreciation for others, I want to tell Berkshire County how much I appreciate the IV therapy team at Berkshire Medical Center.
When emergency use authorization for monoclonal antibodies was given to treat mild to moderate COVID symptoms, BMC was notified that they would receive drug allocations. The drugs would be especially helpful to seniors and those with underlying health conditions.
The IV team had the skills to administer infusions in an outpatient setting. With the help of senior administration and Director Susan Gazzillo, we turned on a dime and opened another outpatient infusion room dedicated to these treatments. As outbreaks occurred across the county in nursing homes and congregate housing, the IV therapy nurses stepped up to make onsite visits to administer these medications, preventing the frail and ill from needing to leave their homes. We have administered nearly 400 doses between our infusion room and over 15 offsite trips. BMC has given more doses than anywhere in the state.
Several other departments have helped make this work. However, much of the daily operations has fallen to the IV team who also have been busy caring for another surge of COVID patients admitted in the hospital. As their clinical supervisor, I would like to thank them for their skills, resourcefulness and talent and let Berkshire County know what a big heart the IV therapy team has for their community.
Judybeth Crowell, Pittsfield