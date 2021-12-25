To the editor: Naumkeag is a beautifully restored Trustees of the Reservation property.
The Trustees have not only saved it from ruin, but have consistently made improvements to the house and the gardens. As a not-for-profit, survival, especially in times of COVID, must be an extremely challenging feat. The creative solution to host events during the offseason keeps Naumkeag a vibrant property and supports the cultural attractions of the Southern Berkshires.
This skillful work also enhances all of our property values. I am grateful that the Trustees of the Reservation maintains this property and brings events to all of us throughout the year. Without their creative efforts, the chance is always that the property could be sold and used for a housing development.
I wanted Naumkeag staff to know how much they are appreciated for the thoughtful ways in which they keep the property a thriving part of our community.
Joyce Butler, Glendale