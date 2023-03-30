Letter: April 13 webinar will highlight One Book, One Community read

To the editor: I admire Tanya Selvaratnam, author of "Assume Nothing: A Story of Intimate Violence" for coming out as a strong woman who was abused by her well-known partner.
I have a deep-seated anger at a system that allows a man as powerful as ex-New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman to get away with the abuse. He did resign his elected position and lost his license to practice law for all of one year. Big deal. He was never brought up on criminal charges.
"Assume Nothing" is this year’s One Book, One Community read selected by the Berkshire County Domestic & Sexual Violence Task Force. About 20 groups have read and discussed the book.
Tanya is going to present in webinar on April 13 at 7 p.m. She will be discussing her journey as a successful, educated, professional woman who found herself in a relationship with a controlling and violent man. Most impressive is the courage and strength she mustered to find a path out working against some major obstacles.
I am looking forward to seeing and hearing her on the 13th. Please join us. Register at tinyurl.com/yd5vatyx.
Jane Lawless, Pittsfield