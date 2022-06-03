To the editor: The original text of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
This requirement of militia membership was eliminated by the U.S. Supreme Court in District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) and decided that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to keep suitable weapons at home for self-defense, unconnected to militia service. Though this decision weakens the message of the amendment, questions of fact still remain on whether military-style high-velocity weapons with enlarged magazines are anywhere near what the court settled on as “suitable weapons, kept at home, for self-defense.” We need not stretch our intellects to conclude that killing multiple children in an elementary school with such a weapon is absolutely not what the court had in mind.
After reaching this point in my draft, I had the pleasure of reading Don Morrison’s May 26 commentary on the same subject in The Eagle. I am honored to be in the same lane with Don’s reasoning in his numbered solutions 16 and 17. I suggest, however, that his remaining proposals would simply take too long to become law. We need to stop this mindless slaughter of our own children now, not after more hearings, research and political delays by a Congress which is already in economic and political bondage to the NRA and the gun lobby. We have buried far too many of our own children to once again be derailed in our efforts to remove these military weapons from the monsters who use them to murder our children.
We think and speak in metaphors. If our house is on fire, we don’t go to a store to purchase fire retardant materials. We stay home and put out the fire. Thus, how can we not recognize that we are dealing with absolute evil here and then take immediate and efficient steps to make it impossible for such monsters ever again to acquire these military weapons and then kill 20 of our children in fewer than 10 minutes?
It is simply time to permanently stop this insanity for no other reason than we are their parents. We all know what to do.
Timothy J. Sullivan Jr., Pittsfield