To the editor: On a radio broadcast that I heard in the car yesterday, all three participants agreed that, should the Republicans retake the House in 2023, one of the primary focuses will be a series of investigations. (Just as a for instance, the chairmanship of the Judiciary Committee would pass to Ohio Republican and performance artist Jim Jordan.)
The most likely topics, they suggested, would be: the Justice Department, Joe Biden's family, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Biden administration’s response to COVID, “woke capitalism” and the like. I was amused that no one expected, or even mentioned, the possibility of a bona fide Republican-led investigation into the most prominent, overwhelming, super-hyped, oxygen-consuming issue of Republican dogma for the last 24 months: the “stolen” 2020 election.
Some have made claims about truckloads of ballots, ballot mules and space-lasered voting machines. Election deniers/doubters, you might soon have the power and our unlimited tax dollars to uncover the truth and thus prove that all those cries of “conspiracy nuts” were ill-founded. Shouldn’t Americans expect a vigorous, high-profile, lavishly funded effort to get at and get out all of the heretofore hidden facts of this national disgrace?
Breath-holding is not recommended.
James Bruenn, West Stockbridge