To the editor: Once again, Election Day looms and, hot on its heels, Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Because of this, it is worth examining how sincerely Rep. Smitty Pignatelli and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal represent local vets. My husband, 83, is a handicapped vet living in Sheffield. He served in the Army, had a top-secret clearance, and did valuable work in intelligence. Now he is chronically handicapped, legally blind and has Parkinson’s Disease.
A year ago, he was approved by Veterans Affairs for in-home help and, for over a year, we have been trying — and failing — to get this. Most Berkshire home health agencies approved by the VA are based in Pittsfield and won’t travel south to Sheffield. Other agencies have no contract with the VA. Exactly where does that leave veterans in the nine towns that make up South County?
There is a clear solution. Salisbury Visiting Nurse Association has an office in Sheffield and is eager to partner with the VA to help local vets. Director Brenda Fife is trying hard to get this done, so far without success. The VA puts up roadblocks, saying that the Porchlight Agency is an already VA-approved agency that could be providing services. However, Porchlight VNA's Lee office has long been closed.
As the wife of a veteran, I urgently ask: Who do we have to reach to expedite this? How can our elected officials help? Phone calls to the offices of both Smitty Pignatelli and Richard Neal have resulted in promises to “look into it.” Nothing has been done. Phone calls to the VA are not returned.
South County, as we know, is often viewed as the stepchild of Berkshire County in terms of services. As Veterans Day reminds us of the patriotic service of local veterans, it is absolutely essential that local politicians put their money where their mouths are and step up to expedite the care of South County veterans who did their duty and served without question. They deserve nothing less.
Dr. Gillian Hettinger, Sheffield