To the editor: I am amazed at the constant changes in the city I have called home for most of my life.
People no longer feel safe as crime is increasing. Downtown has lost so many businesses and is not user-friendly with the parking meters and ever-changing traffic patterns.
The carousel on Center Street is closed. What a shame that this monument to Pittsfield's past built by hours of labor and love to as a form of enjoyment sits idle and unused. What will become of this? My solution would be to use money from marijuana sales to fund acquisition of this community shrine so that all people would be able to enjoy its artistry and beauty. So many people united to make this a reality, and it sits stagnant on Center Street. How much longer will it last without heat? People came forward to do the carving and painting of the animals, and no one is able to enjoy it. I personally would rather see it at The Common or Pontoosuc Lake, but like so many undertakings in this city, a lot of talk and little action. Save this treasure and buy it so it can be used.
There is a lack of advertising for the annual Park of Honor, which is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Pittsfield. They should have ads so that people could purchase flags and aid the scholarship fund. I know of 11 more flags that could have been purchased, but no one knew where to order them. I tried the website to no avail. I have always been impressed with this program, but the information was not current. As a result, it has become a smaller display year after year.
More stores close downtown, and fewer people go there. I have read we have a welcoming committee and other groups for downtown, but there is no incentive to move to North Street due to the bike lanes and problems with parking. Many people I know will not drive downtown as they think they it's a racetrack.
I am unsure what the solutions are, but let us fund something that benefits all rather than a select group. A focus should include the elderly, as we have a huge proportion of people in that category, and also act on helping the homeless.
I guess the good old days are gone, but life was simpler and nicer than it is today.
James Armstrong, Pittsfield