To the editor: I just read Thomas Gilardi's monthly diatribe ("Conservative Republicans, stand up loud and proud," Eagle, June 9), and I feel a need to respond.
I don't expect to change Mr. Gilardi's mind because he's so entrenched in his ideology.
He used the word "colorblind." Really? Are you proud of your party's tactics of gerrymandering and voter suppression because the GOP's policies are so unpopular? It's people of color that they're trying to keep from voting.
Are you proud of the Trump administration's policy of separating refugee parents from their children and putting these children in cages?
Are you proud of a climate change-denying president who has caused irreparable damage to the environment?
Are you proud of the right-wing extremist terrorists who, under Donald Trump's direction, attacked our Capitol? Not antifa, but neo-Nazis.
You failed to mention "Fake Fox," which continues to perpetuate the "big lie."
Are you proud of a misogynist, racist, adulterous, pathological liar of a president who was twice impeached?
I'm proud, too, Mr. Gilardi. I'm proud to be a Vietnam veteran who also loves his country. I'm proud to be a liberal Democrat.
Jack O'Brien, Lee