Are you there, Gov. Baker?
To the editor: I am astonished by Gov. Charlie Baker’s lack of planning and transparency.
It’s as if the actual execution of Baker’s vaccination plan is just too much effort — an annoying afterthought. If the next cohort to be vaccinated really is the 65-and-older people, is it too much to ask for a date — even an approximate date — when those vaccinations might begin? And perhaps when and where will people with comorbidities be vaccinated?
The lack of practical information is astounding.
Meredith G. Cochran, Williamstown