To the editor: At first glance, the idea that someone should pay a higher tax rate just because their house is a "second home" seems totally unfair. ("Should full-time Stockbridge residents get a property tax break? The divisive issue has resurfaced," Eagle, Aug. 1.)
But when we consider what these second-home owners do to our community, it might be fair to have them pay a premium for the privilege.
First, they drive up the cost of housing. One might say we all benefit from that, but to realize such a gain I’d have to sell and move. I don’t want to move. I like it here. That’s why all those second-home owners want to be here.
Second, we have many second homes around us that are empty most of the year — no neighbors, no young people to work in local businesses, no people to help make our community a vibrant place. Just occasional visitors. We residents will keep the lights on, roads cleared and water flowing while seconds just drop in and use it.
Third, are all these seconds contributing to our affordable housing problems? Airbnb anyone?
I know of big communities (Alexandria, Va.) that in years past gave ultra-low mortgages to people buying entry-level houses with a catch: They had to live in them.
If all the houses in this town were owned by seconds, there would be no town and none of the seconds would want to be here. So yes, you want a little slice of our paradise to visit once in awhile. There is a price.
Chuck Koscher, Lenox