Letter: Article brought back Windsor memories

To the editor: Thank you for printing the article in the March 11 Berkshire Eagle by Jane Kaufman ("High-speed internet, a new playground and a town welcome basket are just some of the ways Windsor is attracting younger families to its remote town," Eagle, March 11).
Although I enjoyed the article, I was saddened and disappointed that there was no mention of the Windsor Taxpayers Association or the countless hours its volunteer members worked to keep the area clean, or of the thousands of dollars it spent in pond weed control.
I have fond memories of summers spent at the pond, the long walks in the surrounding woods, swimming in the pond all summer, skating and cross-country skiing all winter.
I enjoyed the article with its recognition of the town of Windsor, with its present and future growth. However, please do not discount either the labor or the best of times enjoyed by residents at the pond.
Jo-Ann Sacchetti, Lee