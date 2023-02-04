To the editor: Artificial intelligence or AI has been getting more and more advanced with time.
It has gotten to the point where it can do almost anything you can do. It can code, edit videos, create "deep fakes," write articles and almost anything else you could imagine. ChatGPT has been in the news for a while now for being able to have conversations with you that feel almost lifelike.
The one area of concern is ChatGPT’s ability to do anything you ask it to. If you asked it to write an article about the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, it will. If you ask it to code you a simple game, it will. It can write school papers for you, as well as solve your homework questions. To show how advanced ChatGPT is, here is an article I prompted it to write about the same topic.
“As technology continues to advance, artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly integrated into our daily lives, including the media we consume. While AI has the potential to greatly improve and enhance the way we receive information, it also poses serious dangers that should not be overlooked.
"One of the main concerns with AI in the media is the potential for biased algorithms to shape the news we receive. AI algorithms are only as impartial as the data they are trained on, and if the data used in their creation is biased, the AI will produce biased results. This could lead to a narrow, distorted view of the world and contribute to the spread of misinformation.
"Moreover, AI-generated fake news and deepfake videos are becoming more prevalent, making it difficult for people to differentiate between truth and falsehood. This has the potential to undermine public trust in the media and further contribute to the spread of false information.”
This could pass as being written by a journalist. No one knows what this means for the future of journalism, but I believe it it isn't going to be good. Anyone can write an article with completely fake news and facts just by asking an AI to write it for you. Along with AI image generators, you could completely fake a news article and have photos to back it up. Now that the next generation of AI is out, there is no going back. This could mark the day where we finally lost the war on fake news.
Thomas Rice, North Adams