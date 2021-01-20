To the editor: I have great respect for David Anderegg, but I must disagree with his recent letter to The Eagle in which he urges our Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to become a Democrat.
As a lifelong Democrat, and yet one who knows that neither party can be always perfect, it seems to me vital that we have a moral Republican Party in our two-party system. Perhaps, sadly, Donald Trump has permanently corrupted the Republican Party, but I do hope that with time it may regain a soul, and I admire the politicians like Gov. Baker and Sen. Mitt Romney who have had the morality to withstand the onslaughts of Trumpism.
Let’s not work to abandon the Republican Party to Trumpists; in our two-party system, we Democrats should welcome having honest opponents with whom we can discuss our differences respectfully.
Steffi Fletcher, Stockbridge