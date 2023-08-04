Letter: As a donor to Sonsini shelter, I'm saddened to hear it's closing

To the editor: Like many Berkshire residents, I was sorry to learn that the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter will be closing. ("The Sonsini Animal Shelter is closing its doors. Staff are trying to buy more time to help Berkshire County's neediest cats and dogs," Eagle, Aug. 2.)
The announcement from the shelter board, which was made on social media in a post closed to comments, left me with questions, however. Specifically, no information was shared about what types of efforts have been made to sustain the shelter.
Having worked with and served on boards of animal advocacy organizations, I know how difficult it is to raise enough money for housing and medical care of homeless animals. I know, too, that in small nonprofit organizations with limited staff, fundraising becomes the responsibility of the board. This means that the board, hopefully with the help of dedicated volunteers, takes on all these tasks — organizing fundraisers, maintaining communication with members, cultivating relationships with high donors and local businesses, and writing grant applications. It can be a significant burden, and I realize that this board might have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to manage these responsibilities. But I have donated to the Sonsini Animal Shelter over the past several years and have never received a newsletter (often a significant fundraising vehicle) or a fundraising pitch letter or an invitation to a fundraiser.
The shelter’s supporters and staff need to know what kinds of efforts have been made to keep the shelter going and whether there is truly nothing more that can be done. I hope that over the next weeks the board of the Sonsini Animal Shelter will share more information about how they arrived at this decision and about their efforts to explore all alternatives.
Ginny Messina, Pittsfield