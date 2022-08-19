To the editor: I was privileged to serve as a judge of the Massachusetts Superior Court for more than 30 years, and during that time I became acquainted with Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue.
Mr. Shugrue tried several cases in my courtroom both as a prosecutor and a defense attorney. I observed that he was always extremely well prepared and that he was well acquainted with both the substantive law and the rules of procedure. He was an aggressive but fair prosecutor, and always displayed a proper regard for the rights of the accused. As a defense attorney, he was a zealous advocate for his clients but never crossed the line into “sharp” practice. In fact, I cannot remember a single occasion when he was accused of improper conduct, and I always regarded his ethics as being above reproach. He is an excellent trial lawyer with sound judgment, and if he is elected to be our next district attorney he will able to hit the ground running on Day One.
After I retired, I came to know Tim on a more personal level. I found that he is a very kind person who believes in giving back to his community. He has built a lucrative law practice and could live the rest of his life in comfort if he chose to do so. However, he has decided to walk away from his practice and a life of relative ease in order to answer the call to public service. He has been told by many people who encouraged him to run that Berkshire County needs him, and I agree. I also discovered that Tim is a lifelong proud Democratic with progressive instincts, and in fact belonged to a labor union during his early years when he worked his way through law school and is now a big supporter of organized labor. I have no doubt that he will bring those values to the district attorney’s office.
I am convinced that Tim Shugrue has the experience, talents and work ethic to be an exceptional district attorney. I can vouch for his legal ability and his integrity, as well as for his passion for justice. I respectfully ask my fellow citizens to join me in voting for Timothy J. Shugrue in the Sept. 6 Democratic Primary.
Daniel A. Ford, Pittsfield
The writer is a retired justice of the Massachusetts Superior Court.