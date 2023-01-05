Letter: As a former Pittsfield resident, I don't like downtown changes

To the editor: I parked on North Street recently for the first time in probably 50 years and spent 15 minutes trying to figure out how to use one of the new parking meters.
I put in my license plate number and understood that I got the first 30 minutes free but could not figure out how to add an extra hour. I finally asked a woman in a nearby car for help, but neither one of us could figure it out. I used my credit card and, before I got through, it wound up costing me $4.05 and I had about three extra hours that I didn't need.
I will never again visit any place on North Street unless I can park on a side street. Also, I do not understand the need for the new bike lanes as I have yet to see even one bike using them. Not sure how fire trucks and emergency vehicles can find their way through only one vehicle lane on North Street.
I grew up in Pittsfield but am really glad I don't live there any more. Why is the city fixing things that weren't broken?
Patricia Spaniol, Stephentown, N.Y.