To the editor: Select Board Chairman Patrick White’s proposal to help those in Stockbridge who are on a fixed income and the young looking to live there is a very reasonable idea. ("A plan to give full-time Stockbridge residents a property tax break runs into resistance," Eagle, Aug. 15.)
Having lived there for decades, I know that there are families who live on a fixed income and do not want to sell their homes. Despite a low tax rate, the value of their property has exploded and thus raised their taxes beyond what they can pay.
Patrick wants to help them; he does not want to discriminate or punish those who are very capable of paying more. His two colleagues either do not agree with the idea or do not understand the math. I would urge each to research the idea and openly discuss the concept at a meeting with Patrick.
John Beacco Jr., Lee