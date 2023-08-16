Letter: As a former teacher, I can't imagine competing with phones for kids' attention

To the editor: As a new school year beckons, I can imagine all of our loving, public school teachers dreaming of just one thing: how to bring magic into their classrooms.
A long-retired French and Spanish teacher myself, I would use this time to conjure up varied schemes to capture my students' attention. At my old school I was lucky enough to seize upon a seldom-used basement space, and I transformed it into a magical world of Spanish and French culture. Fortunately, the classroom had no windows to distract the kids. The students would descend into the corridor while hearing the pounding sounds of "Mana" (a Mexican rock band) or "Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien" by Edith Piaf.
After an initial class largely in English, they knew that only French or Spanish would be spoken, as they donned their new identities as "Claire" or "Pepito." The space was filled with posters and expressions in the target language, with songs and videos at the ready. Chairs were arranged in an arc, facilitating dialogue. Thus, I had hoped to give them a unique experience unlike anything they would encounter during the rest of their day.
I didn't realize then how fortunate I was. Today, how challenging it is to try to "make magic" in our schools, given the omnipresence of cellphones and all that they offer? Whether teachers are trying to illustrate the wit found in literature, the miraculous world of nature or the power of numbers, they cannot compete with social media if it is allowed in the classroom.
If parents truly care for their children's education, if school boards and administrators really take their responsibilities seriously, they will require that cellphones remain in the child's locker until the end of the day. A child can be reached easily through the school should that be necessary. Such a decision will demand wisdom, courage and compassion, but the future of Berkshire children rests upon it.
Should they be hesitant, I would ask our educators to remember the witticism: "Minds are like parachutes, they only work if they're open."
Dick Magenis, Sheffield