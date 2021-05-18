To the editor: It is with a very heavy heart that I write this.
I'm a mother, grandmother, an aunt and a godmother, and, I guess, a birthing person. I love my children and grandchildren more than anything.
I listened over the radio first about the children that were all younger than 5 and one as young as 11 months, left out in the middle of nowhere to fend for themselves (CBS News, "Five children, including an infant, found abandoned near U.S.-Mexico border in sweltering heat," May 11). I have not stopped crying and thinking about them.
What happened to us? Do we just look the other way? I can't and I do not care where these children came from, they are children. They are all of our children. These children never asked to come into this world, but now that they are here, we need to care for them. Please fix the border. Please.
We need to be Americans and work together to fix these problems. I'm an independent, because I love the idea of thinking for myself. Everything we hear can be interpreted or twisted any way you want it to be. This is simple. We have a major problem. Let's fix it together.
I don't care if you are a Republican or a Democrat, you need to work together and get all these crises fixed. I'm afraid the politicians make everything political. These children are innocent victims of whatever is going on. I'm begging you to remember these are children. I cannot get that picture out of my mind — if anyone saw it, you know what I'm speaking about. Just thinking about those children there, alone, scared, dying makes me cry. You can't help but think of your own grandchildren if they were in this scenario.
Please reach out to your politician and tell them this has got to stop.
Louann Harvey, North Egremont