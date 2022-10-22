Letter: As a handicapped person, my trip to Pittsfield City Hall was a tough one

To the editor: Being temporarily handicapped due to impending hip replacement surgery, my trip to Pittsfield City Hall was a less-than-favorable experience.
I pulled into a handicapped parking space behind the building, gathered my cane and belongings, only to be told by a passing motorist that the back door is locked from outside and exit only. I’d have climbed the three-tiered staircase had I not been warned.
Back in the car, I found another handicapped space across from the police station on the side street abutting City Hall.
I gathered my belongings once more and noticed the very long handicapped ramp (only one ramp opening) to enter the handicap-indicated door. Once in, the walk to the city clerk's office was a maze of hallways that seemed to go on forever. I got my birth certificate and headed back the same way I entered, still shaking my head.
The original door I was going to enter, behind the building, was a very short walk from the clerk’s office and would have been great had my car still been parked there, out back.
Either way, it was difficult to navigate.
City planners should take another serious look at the fiasco presented to the permanently handicapped citizens of Pittsfield and Berkshire County.
Entrances and exits and handicapped parking spots need a 21st-century redesign.
Christine Jordan, Lenox