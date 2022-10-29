To the editor: Question 1 is an imperative referendum that I am in complete support of.
I have voted for this measure three times when it came before the Legislature, and I have publicly endorsed it on numerous occasions. The language in the proposed constitutional amendment explicitly includes education and infrastructure. I always consider how a policy will be implemented and what actions must be taken at the state and local level upon that implementation to ensure that the central goals of the policy remain intact. In the case of the Fair Share Amendment, I strongly believe that state and local officials need to be vigilant with how we utilize this new funding stream so that areas of highest need — within education and infrastructure — are strategically addressed.
But we will have to cross that bridge when we get to it. The most important thing for us to do at this time is to vote yes on Question 1 and ensure that this consequential ballot measure passes in a resounding fashion. And when we do cross the implementation “bridge,” we can all feel better knowing that it will receive critical infrastructure funding from the Fair Share Amendment.
William "Smitty" Pignatelli, Lenox
The writer is the state representative of the 4th Berkshire District.