To the editor: During such a stressful, fraught and downright weird time with kids, it’s a breath of fresh air to comment on things that are going right.
The inclusion program at Stearns Elementary is one such thing, and it’s definitely on my list for daily gratitude. The program started in the 2020-21 school year, but had been a vision of Principal Sara Luciani’s since she took the helm.
Luciani, who has a special education background, never felt good about how students were separated based on cognitive impairments, but she didn’t want to set out to build a new program without the proper infrastructure and support. So when she was given the green light to pilot a new model for grades 1 and 2 — with the accompanying budget for two teachers and a paraeducator — it felt like a gift. Even with the interruptions (and occasional gymnastics) that came with last year’s learning during a pandemic, the program showed incredible academic gain for both math and reading. (No small feat, considering that many are treading water at best.) But even more important than the data on a school’s report card is the visible proof that these classrooms are fostering a true sense of belonging and acceptance.
On a personal note, my family moved “back home” to Pittsfield from Chicago early on in the pandemic, and my youngest son was able to seamlessly scoot into a classroom community during the program’s first year. He joined his class as a general education student, but has benefited from the program in countless ways: he’s able to excel in small groups with the things which come easily, but he’s also able to be shifted around the room to get one-on-one help with the things he requires. Through it all, he’s witnessing that there’s no one right way to learn, but there’s definitely one right way to be a community.
Principal Luciani is hoping that this inclusion model will grow with each subsequent grade, and perhaps even find its way around town to middle schools and beyond. The ultimate goal, Luciani attests, is creating more circles while drawing fewer lines. And isn’t that a lovely intention for our lives post-pandemic?
Keely Schoeny, Pittsfield