To the editor: Parents, guardians, friends, family — we all know that we have a problem in our schools.
Fights. Vape Pens. Marijuana. Edibles (gummies). None of this is going to let up. It will only get worse.
Yes, we all know we lack resource officers. Even with the help of the officers and the school, this is still going to happen. What I am worried about is the drugs that are surfacing and kids coming home telling you (if they do) that this is going on, this person has this or that, but no one does anything about it. Why? Because the school and police can’t really do anything unless they know who has it and where it came from.
Yes, they have videos they can look at, but some kids know where cameras are.
There are some kids there that don’t really understand about drugs. It could be the wrong kid he or she hangs with and asks do you have any candy. The person gives him or her candy which isn’t just candy and something happens where the child has no idea what’s happening. This kid only knows he or she ate candy, but ends up in the hospital or something worse. Or one of your kids ends up eating a whole bag of gummies thinking it’s regular gummies.
You get that call. Something's wrong with your child; he doesn’t want to tell you what happened because he’s so high, slurring words, seeing things that aren’t there and so on, which is very frightening and upsetting. Then you're blaming the school, wondering how these kids are affording this stuff either by selling it or was it given to sell for someone else. This is why parents need to start being involved. Who wants to see their child in a hospital or worse from an overdose that could have been prevented?
So parents keep your eyes out for signs. Check bags, if possible. Call school or police — you can do so anonymously — and let them know. This is the only way we can help keep our kids safe. Just because our kids are in school doesn't mean it’s just the schools problem. It’s ours, too — we brought them into this world.
Help fight violence and addiction in our schools.
Kathy Armstrong, Pittsfield