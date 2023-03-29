Letter: As a parent of an MCLA student, shelter plan concerns me

To the editor: I am writing in regard to the article featured in the March 24 Berkshire Eagle concerning a plan for the Berkshire Towers as a homeless shelter on the grounds of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
My son is a second-semester, Dean's List sophomore who is an integral member of the men's cross-country team. My husband and I certainly feel for those less fortunate than us but not when it holds the possibility of interfering in our son's higher education.
There are many reasons why people find themselves without housing: addiction, poor decision-making, families have turned them away, etc. Would the security force at MCLA increase? I just don't see any upside to this, just problems in the making.
The nursing bachelor's degree program as well as men's and women's ice hockey are great additions to MCLA and will bring interested students to the campus.
A homeless shelter, in my opinion, would turn prospective students away.
If this proposal is approved, we will begin looking for alternative schools for our son.
Hope Babineau, Pittsfield