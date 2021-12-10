To the editor: I have been a patient of Dr. Scott Goffin for over 30 years. ("Great Barrington doctor visited by FBI billed Medicare for more skin biopsies than any U.S. dermatologist," Eagle, Dec. 3.)
I have a rare skin cancer that requires dermatological monitoring. Proper care of this disease prevents its advancement. Dr. Goffin has carefully followed me so that it has remained at stage one and is not fatal. He has also treated me for actinic keratosis. More than 30 years of ultraviolet UVA and UVB treatment to curtail my disease has caused recurrent squamous cell lesions, which require frequent biopsies.
When Dr. Goffin treats serious skin conditions, he is practicing dermatopathology. This type of medical practice usually takes place in university medical facilities. Residents of Great Barrington and surrounding areas are fortunate to have a dermatologist willing to treat patients with life-threatening conditions, rather than more lucrative cosmetic practices. Otherwise, such patients would have to travel to major medical facilities for treatment.
Great Barrington and surrounding areas face a dearth of dermatologists. This is unfortunate given our aging population and its need for more medical interventions than the more lucrative cosmetic care provided by many dermatologists. Dr. Goffin focuses on medically preventive measures. These interventions include minor "skin growth destruction" and "tangential biopsy." Dr. Goffin performs these interventions based upon factors such as condition of the skin, general physical signs and age of the patient.
I have had skin destructions and biopsies performed by doctors other than Dr. Goffin. No doctor that I have seen for my condition has complained about the treatment I am receiving from Dr. Goffin. He has tried unsuccessfully to recruit dermatologists. Being the only game in town, so to speak, is apparently a thankless task. I find the article to be slanted toward disgruntled and/or misguided patients. He has not been charged with a crime and to refer a patient's quote describing his practice as a "conveyor belt" is not worthy of unbiased journalism. Rather, it is a not-so-veiled attempt to sound a death knell.
Nancy Bott, Mount Washington