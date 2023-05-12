Letter: As a pediatrician, I have concerns about loosening raw milk sales

To the editor: Although I fully support individuals to buy and sell raw milk should they choose, it is critical to understand why we pasteurize milk. ("Should consumers be able to buy raw milk at farmers markets or farm stands? A new bill is being considered by Massachusetts legislators," Eagle, May 2.)
Cows can carry several extremely serious pathogens that can cause significant illness and importantly neonatal mortality. This includes listeria, brucella, E. coli and tuberculosis among others. Flash-heating the milk through pasteurization kills these pathogens. It is very important that dairies that sell raw milk can certify they are free from these pathogens and store and refrigerate the milk properly. That might be challenging at farmers markets and at roadside stands, and the freedom to buy these products should not put small children and others at risk of serious illness.
Our current system to allow raw milk sales in an environmentally controlled dairy make sense. Expanding it in a manner that increases risk does not.
Dr. John R. Schreiber, New Marlborough
The writer is a professor of pediatrics at University of Connecticut and works in the division of infectious diseases at the Connecticut Children's Hospital.