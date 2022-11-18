To the editor: Well, it seems as if Pittsfield is chasing New York state as a very expensive place to live.
Case in point, the recent article in The Berkshire Eagle reporting on the council-approved real estate tax hike comes at a bad time considering the inflation we are all facing nationwide. In addition, check out your latest water and sewer bills. Our water is metered, and we paid $19.60 for water, and we paid $35.99 for sewer. What could the city be doing with the sewage that costs almost twice as much than the water we drink? Don't forget that our water has to be treated before we drink it.
Lastly, what were the plows doing the other night? A "dry run"? That's right, the roads were wet but with no snow accumulation. More money spent at the taxpayers' expense. I can't imagine trying to plow North Street with all the bike lanes and markers. Maybe that's why the plows were out: practice.
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.
George P. Diehl, Pittsfield