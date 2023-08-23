Letter: As a Republican, I don't want Trump to be the GOP nominee for president

To the editor: I was born in 1930.
Ever since I was old enough to vote, I have proudly been Republican. In my younger days, the party was led by men of great character and integrity: Leverett Saltonstall and Kenneth Keating.
Now, the party is led by Donald Trump who does not know the meaning of the word integrity. I'm writing this letter to appeal to all decent Republicans — indeed, to all decent Americans — to say that Donald Trump must not be nominated by the Republican Party as its candidate for president of the United States.
The charges brought against Donald Trump are based on facts, not prejudice. Donald Trump must not prevail on the basis of the race card. The country cannot and must not be led by someone who lacks integrity and who decides questions on the basis of his own personal interest.
This country must have more decent leadership.
Douglas Foster, Pittsfield
The writer is a former president of the Atlantic Legal Foundation.