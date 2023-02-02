Letter: As a school principal, I call on Berkshire delegation to help end MCAS requirement

To the editor: I read with great interest the story published on Jan. 31 regarding the Berkshire legislative delegation's priorities for the upcoming session. ("Expanding broadband and passenger rail service are top on Berkshire lawmakers to-do list this legislative session," Eagle, Jan. 31.)
I would respectfully like to encourage the delegation to add an item to their list: removing the MCAS graduation requirement from state law and regulation.
The requirement (what the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education refers to as the "competency determination") serves no legitimate educational purpose, unless causing additional stress on students is the intent. As recently reported in Education Week, only a handful of states require passing a standardized test in order to graduate. There are many reasons this number has gone down in recent years, but the primary reason is that it's grossly unfair to a wide variety of students.
Sen. Mark and Reps. Barrett, Farley-Bouvier and Pignatelli would do well to consult with the public school educators in the county on this topic and introduce legislation to end the use of MCAS as a graduation requirement.
Gregg M. Brighenti, Lee
The writer is principal of Lee Middle and High School.