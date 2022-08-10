To the editor: As the coordinator of substance use services at Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction, I can state very explicitly that Sheriff Thomas Bowler, while embracing medicated assistive treatment services, proceeded with caution and care when recognizing the need for harm reduction treatment services.
Medicated assistive treatment, needle exchange and safe use injection sites have always been topics of debate and varying philosophical approaches when addressing addiction with the focus on keeping those who are involved with substance use “alive and as safe as possible.”
We all have our own stories to tell as to how substance use has impacted upon us personally and professionally. I do not think that anyone has gone untouched by this topic. The fact that Sheriff Bowler acknowledges that he and several other Massachusetts sheriff’s “received more training and guidance on the issue of MAT,” which stands for medicated assistive treatment services, resulting in a shift toward providing those services at BCHC is a strength for which I applaud him and his administrative staff.
BCHC has always been involved in providing substance use services programs that meet residents where they are at with their addiction. This is inclusive of AA, NA, self-help and harm reduction treatment approaches. Identifying the aforementioned is not all inclusive as to what is offered at BCHC.
I thank Sheriff Bowler for his commitment to the programs offered at BCHC. Other than highlighting his integrity and experience as factors for reelection, the word “compassionate” comes to mind.
Please join me in voting for Sheriff Bowler Sept. 6.
Paul F. Gregory, Pittsfield
The writer is the substance use services coordinator at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Corrections.