Letter: As a St. Mark's parishioner, I have no issue with West Street redesign proposal

To the editor: As a parishioner of St. Mark's Church at 400 West St., I would like to express that I have no concerns about the elimination of on-street parking in front of the church. ("Westside residents are reticent about the proposed changes to West Street. City leaders say they're necessary for safer streets," Eagle, Aug. 31.)
The church has plenty of off-street parking to accommodate parishioners for all church functions. Eliminating this parking will serve to increase the safety for everyone using this portion of West Street, and the bike lanes will be a welcomed addition. I am also unaware of any communication, either verbal or written, indicating that Jim Massery was chosen to represent St. Mark's Church on this issue.
Bob Kerwood, Pittsfield