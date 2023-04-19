Letter: As a Stockbridge second-home owner, I'd vote for Patrick White if I could

To the editor: As a Stockbridge second-home owner, I can’t vote in the upcoming town election, but if I could I’d vote enthusiastically for Patrick White for Select Board.
I first met Patrick several years ago when our dogs ran into one another on a quiet town road. Later, I had a chance to work with him on the board of the Laurel Hill Association. He’s a pleasure to work with — smart, hard-working and deeply concerned about the environment in Stockbridge.
I’ve been particularly impressed with Patrick’s leadership since he was elected to the Select Board. It’s easy to avoid criticism by not doing anything, but that’s not Patrick’s way. As Teddy Roosevelt told us, “credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena … who strives valiantly … so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
Patrick is in the arena because he cares about Stockbridge, is concerned about changes that have made it harder for less affluent residents to stay here, and has the courage to step forward. His proposals for a residential tax exemption and an accessory dwelling unit bylaw have both generated controversy, but they’ve also put those issues on the town agenda. If we haven't found the right answer yet, I know Patrick will keep looking.
Patrick grew up in Stockbridge, went away to college and worked for a time in Boston before coming home to the town he loves. Stockbridge is fortunate to have a native son who brings so much love for the town and willingness to invest energy and effort into making it better,
Lee Bolman, Brookline
The writer owns a home in Stockbridge.