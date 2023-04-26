Letter: As a teacher, I don't think SROs are the right answer for school safety

To the editor: The assumption that school police will create a sense of safety and keep students safer is a privileged and false point of view. ("Great Barrington has two officers trained to be school resource officers. But does Monument Mountain High want one?" Eagle, April 18.)
As a 13-year special education teacher who has worked in public schools with police presence for the last 12 years, I can tell you that there is nothing “soft” about having an armed police officer in a school building. I have witnessed students in handcuffs for minor disruptive behaviors and I have personally been assaulted by a school police officer who mistook me for a student. My personal experiences and the data show that hopes about what school police can be is ill-informed. We can call them safety resource officers and give them different uniforms, but the rebranding and promises of compassion are shallow and largely unproven. They are not nurses or counselors. They are police first and foremost.
Not only do school police rarely prevent or intervene in school shootings, SROs can be a source of escalation, frustration and traumatization, especially for our most vulnerable students. Students of color and students with disabilities are more likely to be punished and receive harsher discipline from a school police officer than their white and nondisabled peers. Massachusetts is not immune from the negative effects of having police in schools. As a state, we received a failing school safety policy report from Citizens for Juvenile Justice, citing higher discipline and increased dropout rates at schools with SROs.
As a new teacher in the Berkshire Hills Regional School District, I can clearly see how diligently Berkshire Hills is working towards centering restorative justice, diversity, equity and inclusion, social-emotional learning and culturally responsive teaching. Redirecting limited and precious resources to employing school police undermines all hopes of transforming the school community from one that focuses on crime and punishment to one of justice and healing.
As a community, we cannot allow fear being the driving force when making decisions about the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Schools should not criminalize our students, we should be actively fighting against the school-to-prison pipeline and working toward a society where our children encounter fewer guns, not more. Building strong relationships, having adequate access to mental health resources and developing strong community partnerships are the cornerstones to safe schools.
Opinions are my own and not those of my employer.
Kelsey Romano, Lee
The writer is a teacher at Monument Mountain Regional High School.